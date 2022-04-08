Namibia: Khomas Super 10 League Contests Continue

Activities in the Khomas Super 10 League will be back in full swing this weekend, with exciting fixtures slated for the United and Wanderers netball courts in the capital.

Afrocat coach Dimitri Bittler said they anticipate electrifying action and quality netball. "We are impressed with the quality that all these teams in the Super 10 have shown, and we can't wait to have an exciting weekend of good netball," he said.

Games will get underway today at Wanderers, with Wanderers (s2) taking on Black Africa (s1) in the only match that is scheduled for today. Action will continue tomorrow at United, where Wanderers (s1) take on Black Africa (s1). The match will be followed by a clash between NUST (s1) and Afrocat Lions (s1).

Tigers (s1) will then face NDF Windhoek (s1).Later, Wanderers (s1) will take to the court to face Namibia Correctional Services (NCS) (s1), while NUST (s1) will take on Afrocat Lions (s1). Soon after, Zebra Force (2) will confront United (2).

Rehoboth will play against Afrocat Lions (B) and the Ministry of Gender and Child Welfare will take on United (2).