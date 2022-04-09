Namibia: Govt to Auction More Fishing Quotas to Pay Expenses

THE government has put 11 090 tonnes of horse mackerel quota on auction for governmental objective activities.

The low tonnage is a result of the reallocation of uncaught 51 017 tonnes from the 2021 season.

The Ministry of Finance is responsible for the disposal of the quota and its budget thereof.

Ministry spokesperson Wilson Ashikoto said the funds raised from the auction would go towards government expenditure.

The auction prospectus neither explains what portion of the quota is freezer or wet fish, nor does it specify what the government expenditures are.

If all freezer fish, the government would make N$30 million at the set bidding price of N$3 000 per tonne, while if all wet fish it would make N$8,3 million at the set price of N$750 per tonne.

Bids must be in multiples of 100 tonnes, according to the prospectus.

The prospectus, however, indicates that the minister of fisheries and marine resources reserves the right to decide how much fish would be allocated to either wet or freezer. This decision is limited to the total allocated governmental objective quota.

The minister may also to reject any bids or make a partial allocation in respect of bids at the highest bid price.

The prospectus does not say whether the auction is open to international bidders. However, it says the quotas awarded may be tradable in the secondary market.

This bid closes on 29 April at 10h00 and the auction results would be announced by the end of May.

The successful bidders have until 31 December to catch their quotas.

"There will be no refund or re-allocation of uncaught quota to the next fishing season. Entities are, therefore, encouraged to purchase quota considering the time left before the end of the fishing season and the capacity to catch the quota," said the prospectus.

According to the prospectus, the fish should be harvested by a fishing vessel licensed in accordance with section 40 of the Marine Resources Act, Act 27 of 2000, and should take into account the number of Namibian citizens operating on such a vessel.

The number of Namibians on a vessel should not be less than 55%, according to the act.

The prospectus further explains that the fisheries minister may also impose further conditions as he may determine.