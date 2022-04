Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian Ons Jabeur ( world 10th) qualified for the semi-finals of the Charleston Open (USA) after beating Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina (42nd) by 2 sets to 0 (6-3, 6-2), in the quarterfinals played Friday evening.

Jabeur, who did not play in the first round, eliminated US player Emma Navarro (201st) 6-3, 6-2 in the second round before defeating Romanian Irina Camelia Begu (66th) by the same score in the round of 16.