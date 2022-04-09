Tunisia: Othman Jerandi Meets G7 Ambassadors

Tunis/Tunisia — "Democracy in Tunisia is a settled issue and the upcoming political elections announced by the President of the Republic represent a step towards the consolidation of a solid and sustainable democratic system that meets the aspirations of the Tunisian people and guarantees their rights and freedoms," said Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi at the end of a meeting held on Thursday with ambassadors of the G7 countries and the European Union ambassador.

He added that the upcoming elections will be held on time and under the supervision of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) and will be preceded by a national dialogue based on the results of the national consultation, said a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

Jerandi reviewed, on this occasion, the most important efforts to revive the economy and lay the foundations of a new development model that meets the current challenges and ensures a dignified life for Tunisians.

According to him, it is a question of preparing a 2023-2025 development plan and a vision of Tunisia by 2035. On another subject, the Foreign Minister mentioned the progress of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that Tunisia aims to benefit from the support of its partners to reach an agreement with this financial institution.

The Minister affirmed during the meeting described as "transparent and sincere", that Tunisia's relations with the G7 countries are strategic relations based on mutual trust and respect, and that Tunisia has shown its openness to all its regional and international partners.

For their part, the G7 ambassadors (United States, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, Canada and the United Kingdom), stressed the importance of continuing the dialogue with the various actors and components of Tunisian society on political and economic issues to ensure a consensus on the proposed solutions and their sustainability.

On this occasion, they renewed the commitment of their countries to accompany Tunisia in its negotiations with the IMF, stressing the importance of taking advantage of the upcoming meetings with the Fund to announce a comprehensive, sustainable and viable reform programme that Tunisia intends to undertake.

The meeting was an opportunity to discuss a number of issues of common interest at the regional and international levels in addition to the development of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Jerandi said that the stability of Libya is a collective responsibility.