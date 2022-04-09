Seychelles Seeks to Prioritise to High-Level Sports - National Sports Council Presents Strategic Plan

Providing support and resources for the planning and implementation of high-level sports in Seychelles is one of the priorities in the national strategic plan for 2021-2025, said a top official on Thursday.

Five priority areas for development were identified at the presentation of the national sports strategic plan to all local partners in a forum organised by the sports department.

The chief executive of the National Sports Council (NSC), Jean Larue, said that the priorities laid out in the plan include providing support and resources for the planning and implementation of high-level performance. Additionally, professional sports development is one of the key areas that will aid sports development, he added.

"The vision of this plan is to see sports embedded into the Seychelles culture as means to enhance healthy living, develop physical and sporting skills in order to bolster personal and economic growth," said Larue.

The plan highlighted the need for effective planning and implementation for the maintenance and management of national sports facilities and prioritising sports projects at district levels.

"We also want to establish a sports science, technology and medical centre to optimise high level performances, while we will also look to develop a sport, leisure, recreational and entertainment hub at the Roche Caiman sports complex," said Larue.

Another priority is to promote sports and physical activities as a healthy alternative in the fight against COVID-19.

Larue spoke of works that must be done in order to achieve the priority targets. These are to increase the number of people of all ages taking part in community sports and leisure sports activities. It will also look at ways to get more participation in competitive sports in a bid to have more athletes capable of competing at the highest levels.

"We want to optimise athletes' performances and this will be done through direct application of leading science, performance and monitoring technologies," added Larue.

The strategic plan also aims to see better international cooperation to bolster Seychelles' athletes' visibility and also promote effective maintenance and management of sports facilities.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, has already set a target of winning its first-ever Olympic Games medal at the Paris 2024 Games and the plan will provide the groundwork to meet this target.