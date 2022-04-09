Mozambique: Covid-19 - Only 26 Active Cases in Entire Country

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities reported on Friday that the number of active cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease in all of Mozambique has fallen to 26.

This is the lowest number of positive cases since April 2020. There had been 42 active cases on Thursday, but the number fell sharply when all 13 cases reported from Zambezia were declared cured.

A Friday press release from the Ministry of Health said the remaining 26 cases were distributed as follows: Maputo city, eight; Niassa, seven; Cabo Delgado, six; Maputo province, three; and Sofala, two. There were no active cases at all in the other six provinces (Gaza, Inhambane, Manica, Tete, Zambezia and Nampula).

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,301,252 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 810 of them in the previous 24 hours. 808 of these tests yielded negative results, and just two tested positive for the virus.

This brought the total number of Covid-19 cases in Mozambique to 225,277.

The two new cases were both men and both foreign citizens (the release did not give their nationalities). They were aged 45 and 49. Both were diagnosed in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the virus) fell from 0.37 per cent on Thursday to 0.25 per cent on Friday.

In this same 24 hour period there was no change in the hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients. No Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital and no new cases were admitted. The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards remained four - two in Maputo and two in Niassa. One of the Maputo patients is in intensive care, receiving supplementary oxygen.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry reported no further deaths from the disease on Friday, and so the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remained 2,200. The last time a Covid-19 death was reported was on 20 March.

There were 18 recoveries from the disease on Friday - 13 in Zambezia, three in Maputo province and two in Manica. The total number of recoveries now stands at 223,047 - which is 99.01 per cent of all Covid-19 cases ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 4,145 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number of people fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 13,467.806, which is 88.6 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.