Mozambique: Riot in Chimoio Leads to One Death and 54 Arrests

Maputo — Chimoio (Mozambique), 9 Apr (AIM) - Rioting in the central Mozambican city of Chimoio on Wednesday and Thursday led to one death, three injuries and 54 arrests.

The disturbances began at about 19.00 on Wednesday and continued until the late morning of Thursday. They were sparked off by rumours that two human heads had been found in a house belonging to a local businessman in the Chimoio neighbourhood of 25th June. The man was immediately accused of trafficking in human body parts.

The police were called on to intervene. They were forced to shoot into the air and to use tear gas to disperse the rioters. In the clashes, one person was shot dead and three others were injured.

Adding to the rumour mill was a claim that two children had gone missing and a secret hideout had been found in the businessman's house. A mob gathered and set about destroying the businessman's property, including three houses and a shop.

The head of public relations in the Manica Provincial Police Command, Mario Arnaca, told a press conference in Chimoio that the roots of the rioting lay in "a wave of disinformation spread by a group of citizens".

"Right now we have 54 people detained to be investigated", he said. "Those who were directly involved in these disturbances will certainly be held responsible".

Arnaca would not confirm the number of deaths and injuries. The police were still working on the ground, and would call a second press conference when they had more details to give.

He urged the public not to pay any attention to rumours. "There was disinformation and our appeal is that people should remain attentive to avoid similar cases. We have to resort to the institutions of justice to investigate and find out the truth. Then measures will be taken. We must not resort to violence, because it often ends in the destruction of property, and sometimes in the loss of human lives".

Because of the shooting many people fled from their homes in the 25th June neighbourhood, and the nearby neighbourhood of Piloto. To try and calm the situation down, the police ordered the closure of all shops and banned buses and minibuses from circulating.