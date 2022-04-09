Angola: Draft Laws Go to Final Global Vote By April 21

8 April 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Draft Laws amending to the Criminal Procedure Code and another that approves the Administrative Litigation Procedure Code will go to the final global vote on April 21.

The MPs will also vote for Draft Laws on Public Appropriation and on the General Regime for Administrative Offenses.

According to National Assembly's spokesman Raúl Lima, the decision stemmed from the conference of the leaders of the Parliamentary Groups, held Thursday.

The meeting was intended to prepare the fourth Ordinary Plenary Meeting of the IV Legislative Session, scheduled for 21 April.

Lima said that the plenary will also discuss, in general, the proposed laws that amend to the Press Law, the Law on the Exercise of Broadcasting Activity and the Law on Polls and Opinion Surveys.

The session will also analyse the proposal for a Law on Merchant Marine, Ports and Related Activities , as well as the draft resolution, aimed at ratifying Angola's African Statistical Charter.

The plenary meeting will also include the appointment and election of the members for the Superior Council of the Judiciary of Public Prosecutor Office.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X