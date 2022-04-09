Angola: Draft Laws Go to Final Global Vote By April 21

Luanda — Draft Laws amending to the Criminal Procedure Code and another that approves the Administrative Litigation Procedure Code will go to the final global vote on April 21.

The MPs will also vote for Draft Laws on Public Appropriation and on the General Regime for Administrative Offenses.

According to National Assembly's spokesman Raúl Lima, the decision stemmed from the conference of the leaders of the Parliamentary Groups, held Thursday.

The meeting was intended to prepare the fourth Ordinary Plenary Meeting of the IV Legislative Session, scheduled for 21 April.

Lima said that the plenary will also discuss, in general, the proposed laws that amend to the Press Law, the Law on the Exercise of Broadcasting Activity and the Law on Polls and Opinion Surveys.

The session will also analyse the proposal for a Law on Merchant Marine, Ports and Related Activities , as well as the draft resolution, aimed at ratifying Angola's African Statistical Charter.

The plenary meeting will also include the appointment and election of the members for the Superior Council of the Judiciary of Public Prosecutor Office.