Egypt, WB Discuss Cooperation in Modern Systems of Irrigation

Egypt and the World Bank (WB) have probed means on boosting cooperation in using modern irrigation systems.

Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Atti on Saturday 09/04/2022 discussed with a delegation chaired by Mari Pangestu, WB Managing Director of Development Policy and Partnerships, means to boost these systems.

Both sides also reviewed coordination regarding the overlapped relation between water and climate on the sidelines of the fifth Cairo Water Week, and water pavilion which is held as part of COP27, to be hosted by Egypt next November.

The minister said the climate change is one of the most important issues worldwide nowadays, shedding light on the Egyptian state's great efforts to counter water challenges.

For her part, Pangestu lauded Egypt's policies on adopting modern irrigation systems, saying Egypt will have a big role in integrating water and climate issues globally.