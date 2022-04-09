Egypt: Int'l Cooperation Minister Meets Representatives of Jordan, Tunisia, Mauritania, Morocco, WB

International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat held on Friday 08/04/2022 a number of meetings with representatives of Jordan, Tunisia, Mauritania, Morocco and the World Bank during her visit to Jeddah to attend the Annual High-Level meetings with Arab Financial Authorities and Institutions.

Mashat met with Jordanian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh and Minister of Finance Mohamad al Ississ to discuss the outcome of the joint Egyptian-Jordanian higher committee that had recently convened in Egypt.

The Minister also discussed with Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Saied preparations to hold the joint Egyptian-Tunisian committee this year.

Minister Mashat also discussed with Mauritanian Minister of Economic Affairs and Promotion of Productive Sectors Ousmane Mamadou Kane and Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Economic Unity Mohammedy Elni holding meetings of the council in Nouakchott.

She also had talks with Moroccan Minister of Economy and Finance Nadia Fettah on bilateral cooperation in light of Morocco's hosting of the annual meetings of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in May.