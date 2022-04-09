Egypt: Int'l Cooperation Minister Meets Representatives of Jordan, Tunisia, Mauritania, Morocco, WB

9 April 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat held on Friday 08/04/2022 a number of meetings with representatives of Jordan, Tunisia, Mauritania, Morocco and the World Bank during her visit to Jeddah to attend the Annual High-Level meetings with Arab Financial Authorities and Institutions.

Mashat met with Jordanian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh and Minister of Finance Mohamad al Ississ to discuss the outcome of the joint Egyptian-Jordanian higher committee that had recently convened in Egypt.

The Minister also discussed with Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Saied preparations to hold the joint Egyptian-Tunisian committee this year.

Minister Mashat also discussed with Mauritanian Minister of Economic Affairs and Promotion of Productive Sectors Ousmane Mamadou Kane and Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Economic Unity Mohammedy Elni holding meetings of the council in Nouakchott.

She also had talks with Moroccan Minister of Economy and Finance Nadia Fettah on bilateral cooperation in light of Morocco's hosting of the annual meetings of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in May.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X