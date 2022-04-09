Tunisian Dinar's Exchange Rate Against Us Dollar Exceeds 3 Dinars

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian dinar's exchange rate against the US dollar reached 3.00317 dinars on April 7, against 2.99854 dinars on April 6 and 2.77868 on April 7, 2021, the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) said in its daily monetary and financial indicators.

Actually, the Tunisian dinar has been depreciating during the past few months against the dollar. In November 2021, the Tunisian dinar's exchange rate depreciated by 1.1% against the US dollar.

This is due to the "Russian-Ukrainian war and the gradual normalisation of the US monetary policy," Economist Aram Belhaj commented.

The BCT has recently been experiencing serious difficulties due to rising inflation rates, falling foreign currency reserves, the pressure on the government to fund the budget deficit and the low economic growth rate, he explained.