Tanzania: Yanga Lift Lid On Players Facing Exit

YOUNG Africans Chairman Mshindo Msolla said it is the responsibility of Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi to pick players he thinks should stay at the club from a list of those whose contracts expire at the end this season.

Yanga are having several players whose contracts are about to expire and have insisted that they will let their coach make final assessment on who should remain and who should be given farewell handshakes.

However, clarifying on this recently, Msolla said Yanga players who were signed last season will have their contracts end in 2024 while admitting that there are others who are ending theirs soon.

"He (coach) has told us to wait as he continues to make his assessments. The final decisions will be made by him because he is a responsible person when it comes to such things.

"Professionally, I am a football coach and I have coached for nearly 40 years. What I used to do then was to write a report to the management after each game concerning areas which needed boost without mentioning specific players," he said.

The Jangwani Street side continues to fly high on the league standings as they top the pile with 51 points from 19 games as they intensify a chase to the league's diadem.

For the time being, Nabi's men have briefly switched their focus towards their next match against Geita Gold in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) quarterfinals at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam tomorrow.

It will be another opportunity for them to get closer to the ASFC silverware if they excel to silence the visitors who are parading in the contest for the first time in the club's history.

However, it will be the third time for the duo to meet in a competitive clash this season as they have already met twice in the premier league with Yanga emerging victors in both duels hence, will their opponents give it away for the third time?

Under the tutelage of Felix Minziro, Geita Gold have been improving game after game and without doubt, they are set to offer high class resistance to the hosts and are also keen to venture into the last four package.

Another ASFC quarterfinals encounter will be held on Monday when Coastal Union will host Kagera Sugar at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga in another hot match of the contest.

On Wednesday, Azam will be at their turf Azam Complex welcoming Polisi Tanzania for yet another entertaining battle as each side will be sweating to earn the slim opportunity of squeezing into the last four.

Meanwhile, the other ASFC quarterfinals fixture involving defending champions Simba versus First League side Pamba has been rescheduled to give the former ample time to prepare for their CAF Confederation Cup match against Orlando Pirates.

The Orlando Pirates fixture is pegged on April 17th at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city while the reverse leg will be played at Orlando Stadium in South Africa on April 24th.