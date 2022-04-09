Tanzania: Simba Resort to End Scoring Woes

SIMBA have pledged to improve on the team's goal scoring efficiency saying they are misusing a lot of chances during competitive matches.

The need to work on the shortfall is the team's utmost goal at the moment, insisted the team's Assistant Coach, Selemani Matola after the end of their game with Coastal Union on Thursday.

The defending champions bagged three points away after their hard earned 2-1 victory at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga.

Substitute Meddie Kagere netted a late winner to help the Msimbazi Street Reds secure a vital win from a difficult venue which is usually hard to pick maximum points.

The victory drove Simba to 40 points from 18 games and are trailing the league leaders Young Africans by 11 points, but the former have one match in hand of which they also would like to record a victory.

The two sides will interface on April 30th in a traditional derby encounter at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam in a game likely set to provide a pathway towards the season's championship.

"It was not an easy match...every time we play against Coastal Union at their venue, the game is always difficult but we congratulate our players for putting in all to emerge winners after the match," said Matola after the game.

He added that the most important thing was to get three points that is why each player on the pitch worked hard to enable their target be reached effectively.

"It is true that we created and missed several scoring chances especially in the second half and I think we have a job to do at the training premises in order to get the everlasting cure to scoring problems," Matola disclosed.

His colleague from Coastal Union, Juma Mgunda pointed out that repeated mistakes committed by his players were used by their opponents to their advantage.

"When you play against a team with experienced players and you commit repeated mistakes, definitely, you get punished. The good thing is that these mistakes can be fixed and we are going to work on them," Mgunda said.

He continued: "For the four days I have been with the players, I can see that they have potential and if they continue to work like this, we are going to have good performance in most of our upcoming fixtures."

It was the first NBC Premier League match for Mgunda at the helm of Coastal Union after being reinstated as Head Coach replacing Melis Medo who parted ways with the club.

The upset has placed the Tanga based giants on 12th place with 21 points just six points above the bottom-placed Mbeya Kwanza as such; they are not fully safe from the relegation danger.