Tanzania: Two Pemba Islets Lined Up for Electrification

9 April 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PEOPLE living in the small islets of Kokota and Njau in Pemba are now celebrating after being informed that their area have been lined up for electrification projects.

Speaking of the project, Zanzibar Electricity Company (ZECO) Communications Manager Amour Salum Masoud said the government reached the decision to electrify all parts of Zanzibar in a grand move to speed up development in the isles.

"The project is progressing, and we are happy to announce that Kokota and Njau small Islands will soon be connected to reliable power," he said.

He said that electricity means development, therefore the people including fishers in Kokota and Njau islets have all reasons to celebrate as the government is going to lighten their places for growth of their economies.

"The target is to ensure all people get access to electricity services, we shall do whatever is within our powers to ensure the project is effectively undertaken and completed on time," he assured.

He said they are using mixed sources for electricity to ensure the isles are fully covered.

"We are going to use both solar and hydroelectric sources for energy," added the senior official.

Earlier, representative of the contractor from the Arusha based energy firm -Photons energy -that is installing solar energy, Mr Roman Shayo assured the public of timely completion of the project.

He also commended the government through Zeco for total cooperation saying they will make sure the islets are enjoying the electricity as per the signed contracts.

For their part, residents of the two islets said successful provision of power in their areas will enable them engage fully in development activities, improving their economies and social service delivery.

"This will serve as a major boost on our economic activities," said Mr Haji Othman Juma, one of the residents of Kokota islet.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X