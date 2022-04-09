Tanzania: Two Pemba Islets Lined Up for Electrification

PEOPLE living in the small islets of Kokota and Njau in Pemba are now celebrating after being informed that their area have been lined up for electrification projects.

Speaking of the project, Zanzibar Electricity Company (ZECO) Communications Manager Amour Salum Masoud said the government reached the decision to electrify all parts of Zanzibar in a grand move to speed up development in the isles.

"The project is progressing, and we are happy to announce that Kokota and Njau small Islands will soon be connected to reliable power," he said.

He said that electricity means development, therefore the people including fishers in Kokota and Njau islets have all reasons to celebrate as the government is going to lighten their places for growth of their economies.

"The target is to ensure all people get access to electricity services, we shall do whatever is within our powers to ensure the project is effectively undertaken and completed on time," he assured.

He said they are using mixed sources for electricity to ensure the isles are fully covered.

"We are going to use both solar and hydroelectric sources for energy," added the senior official.

Earlier, representative of the contractor from the Arusha based energy firm -Photons energy -that is installing solar energy, Mr Roman Shayo assured the public of timely completion of the project.

He also commended the government through Zeco for total cooperation saying they will make sure the islets are enjoying the electricity as per the signed contracts.

For their part, residents of the two islets said successful provision of power in their areas will enable them engage fully in development activities, improving their economies and social service delivery.

"This will serve as a major boost on our economic activities," said Mr Haji Othman Juma, one of the residents of Kokota islet.