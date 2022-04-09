Tanzania: Child Protection Committees to Be Strengthened

9 April 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Hilda Mhagama

THE Ministry for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups said it is focused on developing and building the capacity of Child Protection Committees through the National Action Plan for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Children (MTAKUWWA).

The Deputy Minister in the ministry, Mwanaidi Ali Khamis said here yesterday that through MTAKUWWA, the ministry will ensure acts of sexual violence and child labour are stopped in various parts of the country, including the Hoima-Tanga Oil Pipeline Project.

Ms Khamis was responding to a question by Special Seats Lawmaker, Nusrat Hanje (CHADEMA) who wanted to know the government's strategy to prevent Gender Based Violence (GBV) and child labour in the camps expected to be built to facilitate the construction of the Oil Pipeline from Hoima-Tanga.

Similarly, she said the government will continue to use state agencies to ensure all those who exploit children and commit acts of violence are subject to legal action.

She further said the Ministry is committed to the MTAKUWWA programme to ensure women and children are safe, and has directed from the village level to the region and to include security forces in each area.

Regarding the establishment of life skills clubs, she said the ministry has forums and committees for children that promote child protection and safety.

"There are children's clubs from primary schools to colleges that teach children self-awareness, self-esteem and confidence to express themselves at any time against violence," she said

