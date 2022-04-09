Tanzania: Latest Technology Helps to Detect Eye Complications

Tanzania has been commended for using an ophthalmic technology for curing eye disorders and diseases.

According to Dr Babar Qureshi, a renowned eye specialist, Tanzania has the latest and user-friendly technology in detecting eye-related complications.

Fielding questions from journalists here yesterday, the CBM's International Director for Inclusive Eye Health said the country had embraced 'Peek Technology' in diagnosing eye-related complications, making it one of the few countries in Africa to do so.

The innovation, which uses smartphones, is now being implemented in Hai and Mwanga districts, Kilimanjaro region, according to Dr Qureshi, who is also the Vice-President of the International Agency for Prevention of Blindness (IAPB).

"This is the latest screening tool used among children and adults and we are delighted to see such a technology in curing eye complications," the expert observed.

Dr Qureshi insisted that early detection was key in preventing visual losses among children and adults, noting that Peek Technology was working miracles in the two districts.

"Early detection should be emphasized everywhere if we are to achieve reducing 80 per cent of global population from becoming blind," he said.

Dr Qureshi singled out Glaucoma as a serious threat on the health of eye, warning that it could result to irreversible blindness if not early detected.

On her part, CBM Country Director Nesia Mahenge said the international christian development organisation will continue offering specialised eye care in different parts of the country.

Ms Mahenge, who was also speaking on the sidelines of the CBM's technical leadership virtual conference, acknowledged the government's support in the organisation's services in the country.

"We will continue with service provision through outreach services such as conducting surgeries to communities," she assured.

The CBM country director singled out the construction of the state-of-the-art eye facility at Bugando Hospital in Mwanza as a right step in addressing eye-related complications.

She disclosed that the facility was complete by 95 per cent, with CBM also offering such services at the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC).