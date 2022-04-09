Kenya: Speaker Muturi Joins Ruto Led-Kenya Kwanza Alliance

9 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has formally joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team, ending months of speculations about him leaning towards Deputy President William Ruto.

Muturi who is also the party leader of the Democratic Party signed a coalition agreement with the Alliance on Saturday in the event that was also witnessed by other Principals namely Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD Kenya's Moses Wetangula.

"I am joining Kenya Kwanza because I believe in it," Muturi said, "in fact, I was the pioneer of the name Kenya Kwanza. We sympathize with our friends who are experiencing political constipation."

The signing of the agreement is seen as a big boost to Ruto who has made inroads in the Mt Kenya region.

Ruto's principal in the Kenya Kwanza alliance, Musalia Mudavadi said Muturi's move means a lot in the country's political scene.

"Kenyans should internalize that the Head of the Legislative has joined the Kenya Kwanza team," he said.

