Nigeria: National Para Games - Yobe Contingent Departs for Abuja, Promises Medals

Yobe State is sending 35 athletes to Abuja for the Para-Games that kick off on Saturday.

The Yobe contingent for the National Para Games departed Damaturu for Abuja on Friday for the tournament that kicks off on Saturday.

Our correspondent who witnessed the departure of the team at the August 27 Stadium, Damaturu, saw the team moving in two brand new buses recently procured by the Yobe State Government for Yobe Line Transport corporation.

The team was addressed by the Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Social Development, Goni Bukar.

He charged the athletes to be good ambassadors of the state and focus on winning medals for the state.

"What we want you people to do is to focus on winning all the medals that you will be competing for. I charge you to be good ambassadors of the State by being of good character and behavior throughout the games," Mr Bukar said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the Yobe contingent comprises 35 athletes, five coaches, and five helpers with a medical team and the media.

The 35 athletes will compete in para-soccer, para-taekwondo, para-athletic and deaf, para-Weight Lifting, and dumb athletics.

The captain of the team, Ibrahim Haruna, assured the commissioner that the team will make the state proud. He thanked Governor Mai Mala for making it possible for them to travel for the games.

Our correspondent reports that the team has been camping at the August 27 Stadium for the last week before departure.