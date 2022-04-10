Namibia: Uganda Beat Namibia Despite Erasmus Century

UGANDA beat Namibia by seven wickets to tie their T20 series at 1-1 at the United field on Saturday.

Namibia's captain Gerhard Erasmus was in great form, scoring a century as Namibia amassed 177/4, but Uganda's batsmen were up to the task and reached the winning target for the loss of three wickets and a ball to spare.

After being sent in to bat, Namibia lost the wickets of Stephan Baard (8) and Craig Williams (8) early on, but JP Kotze and Gerhard Erasmus revived the innings with a 35-run partnership before Kotze was out for 39 off 30 balls (4x4, 2x6).

JJ Smit joined Erasmus but had to play second fiddle as the Namibian captain took charge of proceedings.

He raced to his 50 off only 25 balls, but his second 50 was even quicker as the reached his century off only 47 balls, to remain 100 not out at the end, which included nine fours and seven sixes.

Smit, meanwhile scored 13 as Namibia reached 177/4, while Riazat Ali Shah took 2/24 for Uganda.

In Uganda's innings, Erasmus dismissed both Simon Ssesazi (0) and Arnold Otwani (16), but Uganda's middle order put them back on track.

Kenneth Waiswa was dismissed by Tangeni Lungameni for 24, but Riazat Ali Shah and Dinesh Nakrani took Uganda to victory with an unbeaten 118-run partnership.

Shah remained unbeaten on 57 off 43 balls (4x4, 3x6), while Nakrani scored 77 not out off only 39 balls (8x4, 3x6) as Uganda reached 178/3 with one ball remaining.

For Namibia, Erasmus took 2/24 and Lungameni 1/40.

The third T20 is on Sunday at the same venue.

The scorecard:

https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/uganda-in-namibia-2022-1309696/namibia-vs-uganda-2nd-t20i-1309702/full-scorecard