Zimbabwe: Scores Fail to Acquire National IDs

10 April 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Bulawayo Correspondent

Spread This News

SCORES of people hoping to acquire national identity cards during the current national mobile registration blitz are being frustrated by the snail's pace at which the exercise is going.

The Civil Registry Department is conducting a countrywide mobile registration, which started on April 1 and ends on September 30. During the exercise, the department is issuing birth certificates, death certificates and national identity documents.

In Bulawayo, the exercise is getting huge a response, but the issuance officers are reportedly serving a limited number of people per day, much to the disappointment of scores of national document seekers who were hoping to take advantage of the blitz.

"I came here around 8 am hoping to get a national ID during this blitz, but I was told that people have already been given queuing cards. The local civil registry offices have been using this cards system, which has been brewing corruption. Since it is nationwide blitz, everyone should be served otherwise the exercise is meaningless," said Malvern Mhlanga.

Another youth, Hilton Moyo, said he also failed to get the ID at Large City Hall.

"I came to Bulawayo hall twice hoping to apply for an ID so that I can be able to register to vote. For the past two days there were long queues, and the officers were clearly overwhelmed by the queues. I hope the Ministry of Home Affairs will consider availing more mobile registration centres so that everyone who needs these documents gets them," said Moyo.

A lot of people could not obtain national documents during the COVID-19 lockdowns as the registry department was offering limited services.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X