Zimbabwe: Implosion At Zbc As CEO Bans Employees From Using Whatsapp Groups

WORKERS at the loss-making state broadcaster, ZBC, are up in arms against Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adelaide Chikunguru over many grievances, which include salary increment and Covid-19 allowance delays.

Sources at ZBC allege they have been trying to meet with Chikunguru since her debated appointment as substantive CEO in June last year, but she has been avoiding them.

The sources said things deteriorated sharply after she ordered the closure of all ZBC related Whatsapp groups on Friday last week, alleging they were being used to leak the company's confidential information.

"She ordered the disbandment of all ZBC Whatsapp groups as she alleges that employees were leaking in-house communication to the press and social media influencers," an employee who preferred anonymity for fear of reprisals said.

"ZBC had three groups in which employees engaged to discuss work related issues as well as their social issues. They were also useful in communication between employees and the workers committee. We also used them to mobilise funds to assist each other in times of need, say someone loses a family member," the source said.

"The ban was communicated verbally during a works council meeting held on Friday. She ordered that these groups should be disbanded and those responsible for them have since complied," the source added.

"The order was against the background of a letter that went viral on the social media regarding the delay of the March salaries and the controversy surrounding the purchase of 33 Nissan Navara vehicles which was leaked to the press," the source further said.

Chikunguru denied the claims when contacted by NewZimbabwe.com Saturday.

"I do not think that is correct. Are you sure that you are talking to ZBC employees? I doubt your sources madam and I also doubt your intentions," Chikunguru said.

But unbeknown to her, screenshots of messages confirming the ban had already been shared with NewZimbabwe.com.

"Good evening, everyone. Take note that we have been given an instruction to disband all ZBC app groups with immediate effect, so we are only implementing it as it is," an administrator in one of the groups informed participants.

"We are writing to the authorities that we will physically address you on Monday giving you feedback on today's works council. Further instructions clarifying the app groups position shall come thank you. This indiscriminately applies to all app groups, be it sectional or regional groups as long as they concern employees of the referenced company. Please stand guided accordingly," the admin further posted.

ZBC employees also said they have been seeking an audience with Chikunguru over their US$75 monthly Covid-19 allowances which have not been paid for the past two months.