Nigeria: Justin Ishaya Dodo Bags Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year Award

The Executive Director, Human Resource & Corporate Services, Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN) Mr. Justin Ishaya Dodo has been awarded Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year Award at the just concluded Northern Nigeria Peace Awards 2022.

The event which witnessed crémé dela crémé from all walks of life had a representative of the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives and other top dignitaries in attendance.

According to Mr Dodo, the award shows that people are noticing his good work and it would spur him to do more and contribute his quota to the country at large.

He thanked the organisers and those who nominated him for the award saying "I won't let all those who made sure I received this award down. They have found me worthy and I think the best thing to do is to continue doing the good work they know me for.

" I will also continue building the bridge between tribes and ethnic groups because as Nigerians, we need to live together and position the country to be top in the comity of nations.