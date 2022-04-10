Nigeria: Utme - 175,000 Candidates Sit for 2022 JAMB Mock Test

10 April 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Henry Tyohemba

Over 175, 000 candidates yesterday participated in the mock examination organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) ahead of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scheduled to start on May 6.

JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who monitored the exercise in some locations, said the mock examination was held across different CBT centres in the country and was successful.

He said: "I did sample inspections in Lagos and Ogun states, and the turnout was impressive. We are satisfied with the level of performance. In the process, a CBT Centre, Brain Point CBT Centre in Oko-Oba, Lagos State that could not sustain their generator was automatically delisted. I gave instruction that the candidates in the centre should be refunded their full money.

"We had assured CBT centres of our support, and that was why we allowed the centres to collect up to N1,000 instead of the earlier N700, so they can continue to give their best to the candidates. Some of the institutions especially tertiary institutions need to keep up and maintain their facilities because some of them are substandard.

"But we are happy with the general performance of the examination and we urge all students to make sure that they learn from the lesson of the mock examination which is to test their ability. In the two states I visited, the centres worked very well. We only urged stakeholders to learn from the mock examination.

"175, 000 candidates sat for the examination. We limited the number because we do not want to do more than one session across the country."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X