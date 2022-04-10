Nigeria: Utme - 175,000 Candidates Sit for 2022 JAMB Mock Test

Over 175, 000 candidates yesterday participated in the mock examination organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) ahead of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scheduled to start on May 6.

JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who monitored the exercise in some locations, said the mock examination was held across different CBT centres in the country and was successful.

He said: "I did sample inspections in Lagos and Ogun states, and the turnout was impressive. We are satisfied with the level of performance. In the process, a CBT Centre, Brain Point CBT Centre in Oko-Oba, Lagos State that could not sustain their generator was automatically delisted. I gave instruction that the candidates in the centre should be refunded their full money.

"We had assured CBT centres of our support, and that was why we allowed the centres to collect up to N1,000 instead of the earlier N700, so they can continue to give their best to the candidates. Some of the institutions especially tertiary institutions need to keep up and maintain their facilities because some of them are substandard.

"But we are happy with the general performance of the examination and we urge all students to make sure that they learn from the lesson of the mock examination which is to test their ability. In the two states I visited, the centres worked very well. We only urged stakeholders to learn from the mock examination.

"175, 000 candidates sat for the examination. We limited the number because we do not want to do more than one session across the country."