Nigeria: Bandits Release Abducted Catholic Priest

A Catholic priest, Rev. Father Leo Ozigi, who was recently abducted on his way from Sarikin Pawa in Munya local government area of Niger State has been released.

The priest was released in Zaria on Friday night after a ransom was reportedly paid to the bandits.

"We give thanks to God for prayers answered, our dear Fr. Leo Ozigi has been released safe," a church member said yesterday.

It was gathered that the priest was released after payment of ransom through a negotiator in Zaria.

The chancellor of the Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr Emeka Amachuckwu, confirmed the release to our correspondent in Minna but could not say the ransom amount because according to him, the priest was not in good condition to be questioned for details.

Similarly, the secretary, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State, Pastor Raphael Opawoye, confirmed the release and payment of ransom.