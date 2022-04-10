Nigeria: Promotion Arrears - Jubilation As NSCDC Officers Get 12 Months Alert

There was jubilation at the various state commands of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and its national headquarters as their men and officers received their long awaited promotion arrears alert on Tuesday, April 6, 2022.

The overjoyed officers were full of praises and appreciation to the commandant general, Dr. Abubakar Ahmed Audi , whom they said had fulfilled his promise to offset the backlog of promotion arrears owed them within one year of his administration and expressed satisfaction with the success recorded from the exercise.

The jubilant officers said the payment of the 12 promotion arrears would help them meet some of the most pressing needs of their families. When our correspondent visited the national headquarters in Abuja, some officers who did not want their names in print said; "We are very grateful to the minister of interior who made this happen as well as to our special commandant general whom we have decided to nickname as Ekwueme- 'Talk and Do'. It's very heart-warming as men and officers, some of whom have been in debts can now breathe a sigh of relief as the backlog of outstanding liabilities, such as promotion arrears is being addressed. In fact, they have begun the disbursement of promotion arrears to some of us and we hear it is in batches."

They said this came at a time the affected officers and men who had waited patiently for one year had become agitated and demoralized.

Corps director of public relations, DCC Odumosu Olusola, said the payments were made after due verification of officers entitled to the promotion arrears. He added that the leadership of the corps was committed to fulfilling its promises and commitments to its workforce.

According to him, staff from almost all the state commands and FCT are so far fully paid. He further hinted that the decision of Dr. Audi to offset the one year arrears was in conformity with the administration's welfare policy and the realisation that the workers had laboured for the said period without being elevated as stated in the public service code.