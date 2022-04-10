Nigeria: Police Rescue 15 Victims of Human Trafficking in Katsina

10 April 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Godwin Enna

Police in Katsina said they busted a syndicate of human traffickers travelling to Libya through the Niger Republic border with 15 victims over the weekend.

The command said it rescued 15 victims including eight females and seven males who were travelling with the syndicate.

The spokesman of the command, SP Gambo Isah in a press briefing at the command headquarters in Katsina, said the traffickers were caught at Baraji Quarters in Daura local government area of the state while conveying the victims.

He added that the victims were abandoned by the driver who ran into the bush upon sighting the police as efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

