Nigeria: Return APC in 2023, Lawan Begs Nigerians

Senate president Ahmad Lawan yesterday pleaded with Nigerians to vote massively for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across board during the 2023 general elections.

Lawan said the APC had fulfilled its pledge to do its best in improving Nigerians welfare since it came to power in 2015.

The senate president spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State at a town hall meeting organised by the senator representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Dr Yahaya Oloriegbe.

The senate president had earlier performed the ground breaking ceremony of a rehabilitation centre at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Budo-Egba, Asa local government area and commissioned Idi-Isin Community Heatlh Centre, Oko- Olowo Ilorin, both of which Oloriegbe facilitated.

Lawan cautioned Kwara people against the antics of past political leaders in the state who he said were currently planning to come back, saying the people must reject them.

"Those people you chased out, take them far away from Kwara and return APC candidates so that you can continue to have the trajectory of what we have seen today.

"I also want to call on all Nigerians to give APC another chance at all levels beyond 2023. We have promised Nigerians to continue to do our best and we would not renege on our promises", Lawan said.

Earlier, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe had said his representation at the National Assembly had set a template for the people of Kwara Central since 2019.

He added: "I thank the people of Kwara Central for finding me worthy to be elected to contribute to the development of the state. Our 'O to ge' struggle known as enough is enough is against poor governance and pauperisation of our people.

"O to ge is about encouraging good governance and not about sharing money. And that is what the governor is exemplifying. The elite should know that we should not go back to the dark era."

The state APC chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, said: "Today, APC stands tall when compared to the representation we have been having in Kwara. Going back to Egypt and allowing the previous occupants to come back is to go back to sorrow".