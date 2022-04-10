Namibia: Brothers Blocked From N$388m Tenders

SONJA SMITH and ELIASER NDEYANALE

THE Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN) has disqualified three companies -- controlled by three brothers -- from bidding for contracts valued at N$382 million to supply maize meal and protein to the education ministry.

The board said the companies controlled by brothers Herman Nekomba, Erastus Nekomba and Jacob 'Jacky' Nekomba were excluded from the tenders for alleged unfair advantage over other bidders and concerns over possible collusion and conflict of interest.

The three denied any wrongdoing and are now suing the tender board in the High Court.

This month, two of the brothers won tenders to supply food to police officers and trial-awaiting prisoners for three years in regions.

In the brothers' latest bid via their entities, for a state contract, they tendered three separate bids with their individual companies to supply maize meal, blend, pack and transport it to the ministry of education's schools in regions.

They backed each other up in the tenders like providing transport to each other or using the same administrative official.

The maize tender, which was advertised in October 2020 and attracted 22 bids, is valued at N$280 million. Erastus tendered through Degrande Investments CC (N$186 million), his brother Herman used Stream Two Properties CC (N$209 million), while Jacky tendered via Degree Power Investment CC (N$188 million) for the maize meal tender.

The trio wanted to provide maize meal to 14 regions.

But the Central Procurement Board of Namibia stepped in during the evaluation process between 18 February and 27 July 2021 and disqualified the companies controlled by the three brothers.

"Bidders had the same surname, physical and postal address in their founding statements as bidder number 2 and bidder number 15.

This is regarded to be conflict of interest...which is to have a relationship with each other, directly, through common third parties, that puts them in a position to have access to information or influence on the bid of another bidder or influence of the purchases regarding this bidding," the board said.

Former tender board chairperson Patrick Swartz explained why they are against connected companies to bid for state tenders.

He said that one of the aims of a bidding process is to identify the bidders with the lowest bid that will eventually prove to be value for money for the government.

"When bidders use the same company or their bid contains the same ingredients, one of the dangers is that it prevents competitive bidding. Bidders using the same ingredients have an unfair advantage over the rest of the bidders," he told The Namibian last week.

According to Swartz, the government is thus prevented from getting value for money because bidders are using similar ingredients to stifle competition.

"It negatively affects the integrity of the bidding process, and bidders and the public lose confidence in the bidding process. There is also the danger of price fixing or price rigging in order to suppress and eliminate competition," Swartz said.

OBJECTIONS

The entities controlled by the three brothers objected to the disqualification and approached the review panel in the Ministry of Finance through their lawyers Sisa Namandje, Kadhila Amoomo and Chairmaine Kavitjene to challenge the board's decision.

They lodged their objection in January this year and claimed that it was unconstitutional to disqualify.

The brothers' decision to dispute the tender triggered the Review Panel to hold a hearing on the matter on 11 February 2022.

Swartz defended their decision to disqualify the brothers.

He said at that hearing that the brothers' close ties placed them in a position to have access to information and influence over each other's bids.

"Relatives are not precluded from partaking in the same public procurement processes, but are prohibited from using their direct relationship to influence other bidders' bids and consequently the decisions of the Central Procurement Board of Namibia," Swartz said.

He added that evidence showed that the companies submitted the same laboratory results of maize meal, sugar, protein and salt in their bids.

According to him, this shows that the companies of the brothers might have shared information to tender for the contracts.

He said the bids of the three companies also have several other similarities that "placed them in a position to have influence over each other's bids".

Swartz also submitted a copy of a lease agreement for transport between Degrande Investments CC and Degree Power Investments CC.

These submissions, Swartz said, "are proof of the extent of the conflict of interest between the three companies'.

However, Herman's Stream Two Properties CC argued at that review panel meeting that the company is a legal entity, separate from its shareholders, and that the company as a bidder is not a human with a surname.

"A physical and postal address could not affect the outcome of a bid. It is common practice that companies could share office space without discussing bids, and an excuse to exclude the company and thus their decision is irrational," the company said.

Erastus's Dengrade Investments CC questioned what impact the same postal address and last name has on the bidding outcome.

Jacky's Degree Power Investments CC said sharing the same surname and postal address does not prove that a conflict of interest exists among them.

After hearing the parties in February this year, the review panel revoked the procurement board's decision to disqualify the brothers.

"The procurement board and its chairperson did not use the grounds listed, but only alluded to the surname, physical addresses and postal addresses of the applicants," the review panel said.

The panel ordered the procurement board to review its decision, assess all information in 'totality' and determine whether there is still a conflict of interest.

"The bid evaluation committee and the CPBN must determine holistically if there is conflict of interest between the three applicants. If a conflict of interest is found, the CPBN may decide to disqualify the applicants and provide reasons for doing so," the review panel said.

It said previous reasons used to disqualify the brothers cannot prove conflict of interest.

During the hearing, the board admitted to making a mistake in disqualifying the companies, and that it was supposed to use the correct provisions.

Chairperson of the review panel, Mekondjo Nghipandulwa declined to comment when approached for comment last week.

Tender board spokesperson Johanna Kambala told The Namibian last week that "we are in the process to award the bid, which is valued at N$286 million".

She explained that the brothers have violated the tender rules, which state "that a bidder shall not have conflict of interest. All bidders found to have conflict of interest shall be disqualified".

She said bids "are considered to be in a conflict of interest with one or more parties in this bidding process if, including having controlling shareholders in common or receiving any direct or indirect subsidy from any of them".

The procurement board subsequently awarded the maize tender to five companies for three years.

The companies are:

-New Success Investment CC won a N$49 million tender to provide maize to //Kharas, Hardap , Kavango East and Oshikoto regions.

-Sash Trading and Earthworks CC got a N$35 million tender to provide maize to the Kavango West and Oshana regions.

-Aishaa Investments CC got a N$26 million tender to provide meals to the Kunene, Omaheke and Zambezi regions.

-Kaptau Consumables Supplies CC got a N$67 million tender to provide maize for Ohangwena and Omusati region, while Alason Trading Enterprises CC got a N$17 million tender to provide maize for Erongo, Khomas and Otjozondjupa regions.

SALT TENDER

The brothers were also disqualified from the N$102 million tender to supply protein, sugar, salt and transport for the education ministry.

That tender was advertised in October 2021, attracting 32 bids.

The national tender board awarded those contracts to eight companies: Ouyamba Investment CC, Magnetize Investment CC, Bonsec Investment CC, Ndakalimwe Investments CC, Padana Investments CC, Tafina Trading CC, B&H Maintenance Services CC and Sash Trading & Earthworks CC.

The three brothers also applied for these contracts, but were disqualified.

Again, they challenged the tender board decision.

Kambala told The Namibian last week that an employee used as a blender by Degrande Investments CC was found to also be a key staff member for Stream Two Properties CC as an administrative officer.

In addition, transport (trucks) details submitted by Degree Power Investment CC were the same transport (trucks and trailers) submitted by Degrande Investments CC for the same project.

"The similarities of the trucks and trailers were in the form of the same make, same vehicle registration number, same VIN number and same engine number," Kambala said.

She added, "The company organograms for Degrande Investments CC and Degree Power Investment CC indicate that a certain employee is employed as a driver by both bidders, which makes the bidders conflicted through a common third party."

The case is pending in the Windhoek High Court.

RESPONSES

Namandje, responding on behalf of Herman, said there is a need to differentiate between his client and the company that submitted the bid. Herman controls Stream Two Properties CC.

"You are making the same mistake which the CPBN made when it astonishingly suggested that our client as bidder shares the same surname with other bidders when in law corporate entities do not have surnames," Namandje said, adding that, "There is a distinction between a corporate entity and a member of a corporate entity." He cited several cases in South Africa to defend his stance of having a distinction between a company and its shareholders. Namandje said the tender board bidding documents allow a particular bidder to have an interest in another bidder as long as the interest is not a controlling stake.

"Mr Herman Nekomba is not a member in Degrande Investment or Degree Power Investment CC. There is, however, nothing wrong with one bidder having an interest or shareholding in another bidder as long as that interest is not a controlling interest".

Namandje said the bid documents do not prohibit bidders from having a relationship with each other.

He added that the reasons to disqualify Herman's Stream Two Properties CC were found to be unlawful by the review panel board.

"Mr Swartz, unfortunately, has no right whatsoever to, after the fact, sniff around new reasons to justify a decision which was clearly unlawful. The matter is now pending in the High Court and we don't wish to state anything further," he said.

His brother Erastus said their companies are at liberty to use the vehicles at their discretion.

"If Degree Power Investments is using Degrande logistics as per our agreement, obviously the driver will be the same," he said.

According to him, the CPBN should align itself with the agreements between Degrande Investments and Degree Power Investments.

"That's the reason communicated to me as a disqualifying factor, hence my challenge to it," he said.

"Anyhow, I advise you to differentiate between an employee and an expression to employ someone if the job is awarded. They must just submit valid bids and they might stand a chance, they shouldn't wait for the state to come and knock at their doorsteps to give them work," he said.

Lawyer Florian Beukes - representing Jacob - told The Namibian that the tender board acted unlawfully when it disqualified Degree Power Investments CC's bid.

"There is nothing sinister for persons of the same surname, postal address and physical address to bid for the same tender. It is not a conflict of interest, nor does it put them in a position to influence the bid of another or the decision of the CPBN," Beukes said.

Regarding the usage of the same transport in the bids, the lawyers said: "Our client entered into a transport lease agreement with Degrande Investments CC some years ago, for a period of five years."

The lawyers added that as part of the agreement, Degree Power Investments must provide a letter of intent for new or emerging projects to illustrate the agreements validity.

"The tender in question was advertised years after the agreement was concluded. Transport rates are in any event standard or similar and there is nothing untoward about the business transaction between the two entities."

TENDER BROTHERS

The three brothers' rise to the big time in the business industry took off around 2013, with the help of state contracts.

In terms of hierarchy, Erastus is the eldest brother and is a former teacher turned businessperson.

Herman, a civil engineer, is the second eldest, while Jacob is a business information security officer at Nedbank, according to online profile.

Herman owns a company called DataConnect, an entity he founded in 2011. His profile found online shows that he got a Namdeb bursary in 2006 and subsequently worked as a trainee engineer until he quit in 2012 to join the private sector.

Erastus and Herman own Omuthiya Classics Investment CC, which won a N$19 million tender in 2013 for the construction of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology's Omaheke regional office.

In October 2020, Degrande Investments CC won a N$4,7 million contract to supply and deliver seedling transplanters for the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform.

In September last year, Stream Two Properties CC, owned by Herman, was one of the nine recipients of the N$3,6 billion food tender for the supply of food to schools countrywide. The company was set to provide food to Zambezi, Kavango East and Kavango West regions. That tender was cancelled after alleged irregularities.

The company was again one of the nine beneficiaries of the N$3,5 billion tender early last year to supply foodstuffs to government school hostels. The tender was cancelled and was never awarded.

This month, Herman's Stream Two Properties CC and Erastus' Degrande Investments CC won a N$5 million contract by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security to feed police officers and trial-awaiting prisoners for three years, according to the Tender Bulletin.

In March last year, Degrande Investment was awarded a contract by Omuthiya Town Council to construct five houses in that area.

In November last year, Herman launched a N$64 million mall, Okaale Lifestyle Centre, at Omuthiya. The opening of the mall was officiated by vice president Nangolo Mbumba.

The mall is named after the brothers' village called Okaale, 15 kilometres north-east of Omuthiya.

Speaking at the same event, Ondonga king Fillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo commended the brothers for creating jobs.

Mbumba described the Okaale Lifestyle Centre as a "shared prosperity championed by Mr Herman Nekomba, one of our own". Mbumba also said Herman is his friend.

The brothers' portfolio also includes retail stores Build-It (Omuthiya), Build-It (Okahandja), Spar (Omuthiya) and Tops Liquor (Omuthiya), alongside established businesses such as Table Tree Café Bistro, iBuild Supplies, Omuthiya Classic and Airport View Park -- an establishment that includes apartments and a restaurant near Ondangwa Airport.

* Additional reporting by Eino Vatileni