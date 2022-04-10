Namibia: Man Found Guilty of Killing Outjo Boy

A FARMWORKER charged with raping two women and murdering a two-year-old boy at Outjo 10 years ago was found guilty on eight charges in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

Judge Nate Ndauendapo delivered his verdict in the trial of Johannes Likuwa Hausiku nearly seven and a half years after the start of the trial.

The trial was interrupted for four years after the judge ordered in August 2016 that Hausiku should be examined by a psychiatrist to establish if he is mentally fit to be tried. After three psychiatrists reached conflicting findings on his mental well-being, he was found fit to continue standing trial.

Ndauendapo convicted Hausiku (48) on one charge of murder, three counts of rape, two charges of attempted rape, and counts of kidnapping and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The judge acquitted Hausiku on five counts of rape, a charge of kidnapping and a count of robbery with aggravating circumstances. The complainant in those charges died before she could testify in the trial.

Hausiku denied guilt on all of the charges when his trial began in October 2014.

The prosecution alleged that he kidnapped, raped and robbed a woman at Outjo while she was walking home from a shebeen during the night of 28 to 29 January 2012, and that he also tried to rape another woman, who was attacked after she had visited a shebeen at Outjo on the night of 29 January 2012.

He was further accused of having kidnapped, raped and attempted to rape a woman who was in a state of extreme drunkenness at Outjo during the night of 30 to 31 May 2012, that he murdered the woman's two-year-old son, and that he hindered the police investigation of that incident by telling the woman to report to the police that a group of four men had attacked her and killed her son.

In his judgement, Ndauendapo noted that witnesses told the court the boy's mother had been on a drinking spree at bars at Outjo from the morning of 29 May 2012. She had her son with her while visiting a succession of drinking places.

She told the court that when she came to her senses again on the morning of 31 May 2012, she found herself in Hausiku's company in the bush and realised she was injured.

She said he told her that her son had been killed and that he had rescued her from men who were raping her.

She further testified that Hausiku asked her to follow him into the bush, and he then attacked her, tied shoelaces around her neck and raped her.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

DNA test results showed that samples taken from the woman who reported that she had been raped near the end of January 2012 and samples taken from the woman whose son was killed at the end of May matched the DNA profile of Hausiku.

Ndauendapo said by the time the alleged rape happened at the end of May 2012, it was morning and the woman was sober. He found that she was a credible witness in respect of that incident, and that her version was also corroborated by DNA evidence.

While Hausiku at first told the police four men had raped the boy's mother, he later made a statement to a magistrate at Outjo and also stated during a court appearance at the town that the people he had implicated had not been involved, and that he had killed the boy when he stabbed him in the neck with a knife.

Hausiku claimed he was aiming to stab the boy's mother when he ended up stabbing the toddler in the neck.

The judge concluded that Hausiku had an intention to kill the boy when he stabbed him in the neck, which he noted is a vulnerable part of the body.

Hausiku, who is being held in custody, is scheduled to return to court for a presentence hearing on 13 September.

He is being represented by defence lawyer Theo Carolus. State advocate Ethel Ndlovu is prosecuting.