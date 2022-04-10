Namibia: 'We Want Food Vouchers, Not Cash'

SOME food bank beneficiaries are unhappy with the N$500 distributed as part of the programme.

The programme began in 2016 as part of the government's war on poverty, under the Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare.

A 70-year-old who prefers to remain anonymous, says recipients want to be given food vouchers instead of cash, because the cash does not last.

"We want to be given food vouchers so we can swipe for food in Shoprite, Pick n Pay or Woermann & Brock, instead of cash. The money comes in late. It's better to get food rather than cash," she says.

"I'm a bit dissatisfied with the N$500 that we receive. As an elder, we have houses we are paying for and the food prices have increased," says Magdalene Tsuses (69) from Katutura East constituency.

Tsuses says the food bank package is not enough, and has even been reduced.

"That Harambee food has also been reduced. We only get four cans of fish, salt and sugar. Why has the food been reduced? Where has it gone? And that porridge, I have a big problem with it. That porridge must just be given to the chickens and dogs.

But because we are hungry, we make use of it. Sometimes you get diarrhoea, so that you can't even sleep," she says.

A food bank beneficiary from Donker-hoek, Wilhelm Swartbooi (58), says they would prefer a voucher or a card that can be swiped at any local shop.

"They must come up with that, because the money is not enough. We get the money, pay for electricity and we will no longer have food. We are starving and one day people will die of hunger," he says.

'GOOD FOR NOTHING'

Food bank street committees from the Khomas region have also expressed their unhappiness with the ministry, after their contracts were terminated without any consultation.

Former coordinator for the food bank street committee's Donkerhoek branch Willem Asser adds that the volunteer allowance was also cut.

"We have been volunteering for seven months as food bank street committees and received an allowance and food parcels only.

The allowance was N$1 500 but now they say we will get N$500. We were not told, they just decided to cut our allowance," he says.

Magdalena Shikongo, from the Katutura Central constituency says the government is throwing them away but will then run back to them when it's election time.

"They must work with us the same way they want us to vote for them," she says.

Another food bank committee member, Tusnelde Uusiku, says she is disappointed and does not know how she will sustain her family with N$500.

"I owe the city of Windhoek more than N$48 000, how can I pay it with N$500?"

MINISTRY RESPONDS

Ministry spokesperson Lukas Haufiku said that through the cash-based transfers, the ministry and its stakeholders aim to reduce poverty, improve livelihoods through enhanced household purchasing power, increase dietary diversity and support local retailers with the end benefit of stimulating the local economy.

On the issue of the street committees, he said they were based on volunteerism, however, there was provision made for an allowance that was payable based on work done.

"The ministry had a total of 369 street committee members and provided monthly allowances of N$1 500 to the street committees and N$ 2 000 to the street coordinators.

"The transitioning of the food bank from food parcels to cash transfers brought about structural changes as there will no longer be the distribution of food parcels," he said.

Haufiku said despite the street committees and street coordinators having been volunteers, they are also beneficiaries and will continue to be part of the programme. They will be paid N$500 monthly, just like the other beneficiaries.