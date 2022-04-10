Namibia: Kearns Scores a Hat-Trick As Suburbs Beat United

WESTERN Suburbs beat United 38-15, while there were also wins for Grootfontein and Kudus in Namibian Premier Rugby League matches on Saturday.

At Suburbs Park, the two sides were evenly matched up front, but Suburbs' quick backline and opportunistic play saw them winning the match with ease.

They scored several tries from quick counterattacks, with scrum half AJ Kearns running the length of the field for one of them when Suburbs counterattacked from behind their own try line.

The dynamic Kearns had a great match, scoring three tries in total, while flanker Dhale Cloete and left wing Gino Wilson scored one each.

Flyhalf Bronwyn Willemse added nine points with ther boot and substitute back Justin Nelk four points.

For United, substitute wing Doctor Andreas scored two tries while Chris Arries scored a conversion and a penalty.

In Rehoboth, Grootfontein got their second win of the season to go top of the log after beating Reho Falcon 48-16.

Kudus also got their second win of the campaign when they pulled off an upset 20-5 victory against Unam in Walvis Bay.

The match between Wanderers and Rehoboth was postponed, after a Rehoboth player, Cameron McNab passed away on Friday night in a motor car accident.