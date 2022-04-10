Tunisia: President of the Republic Chairs Cabinet Meeting

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied, on Saturday, chaired the Cabinet meeting that saw 4 draft decree laws and 7 presidential decrees discussed.

The holding of the meeting coincides with the commemoration of the 84th anniversary of Martyrs' Day. Martyrs had sacrificed their lives for the establishment of a national parliament, the President of the Republic said in a video posted by the Presidency.

A parliament that responds to the will of the people and not a parliament that records see trading of insults, he noted. "We will achieve martyrs' demands for an effective parliament and we will realize the demands of those who joined it after 8 decades as well as the claims of the martyrs and the wounded of the revolution of December 17, 2010," Saied added.

"Tunisia's history is rich in far-sighted thinking and the idea of parliament was built by free nationalists," said the President of the Republic.

Saied pointed out that the next parliament will express the will of the Tunisians with credibility and the next elections will be held in a new voting system according to the outcome of the national consultation.

Regarding the dialogue, the president of the republic stressed that it will continue during the next three days but will be held only with those whom he described as "honest and patriots."