Tunisia: Cabinet Meeting Looks At Set of Draft Decree-Laws and Presidential Decrees

9 April 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Cabinet meeting held Saturday at the Palace of Carthage under the chairmanship of President Kais Saied looked at four draft decree-laws and seven presidential decrees.

These include a draft decree on the Fidaa institution for assistance to victims of terrorist attacks among military and internal security forces and customs officers, as well as those entitled to among the martyrs and wounded of the Revolution.

- Draft decree ratifying the special agreement on the hydrocarbon exploration permit, known as permit "Abdallah well and its annexes".

- Draft decree on the ratification of the specific agreement relating to the hydrocarbon exploration permit, known as Jebil permit and its annexes.

- Draft decree relating to the amendment of the law No. 1971-22 of May 25th, 1971 relating to the organisation of the profession of commercial advertising agent.

-Draft presidential decree on the creation of the Military University Hospital of Sfax as a public health facility, setting out its administrative and financial organisation and approving its organisation chart.

-Draft presidential decree on the creation of the Higher Council of Social Development and setting out its mandates, composition and working methods.

-Draft Presidential Decree on the establishment of the organisational structure of the company for the transport of hydrocarbons through pipelines.

- Draft Presidential Decree amending Decree No. 1386-2000 of June 20, 2000, setting the conditions for the allocation and withdrawal of executive positions within the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company (STEG).

-Draft presidential decree on setting the conditions of allocation and withdrawal of executive positions in the National Agency for Energy Management (ANME).

- A draft presidential decree on the administrative and financial organisation of the Centre for Studies and Research in Telecommunications (CERT).

- Draft presidential decree approving the reports of the committee of investigation and identification of state-owned land in the governorate of Tunis (the delegations of Kram and Sejoumi city).

