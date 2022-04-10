Zimbabwe: It's Time to Go Back Home, Ndebele King Urges Zimbabweans Under Attack in SA

10 April 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Self-styled Ndebele King Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo has urged Zimbabweans domiciled in South Africa to flee the ongoing xenophobic violence and flock back home.

His sentiments come after the fatal torching of Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot.

Residents in the mass slum say they will not rest until the last Zimbabwean was deported.

Bulelani, himself living in Southn Africa, said it hurts that South Africans and Zimbabweans have clearly failed to coexist and conceded Zimbabweans have overstayed their welcome.

"These people have given us asylum and accommodation so that we fix our own things, but we continue involving ourselves in illegal activities yet it is up to us to follow the laws of this land," Bulelani said.

"This is the time to go back home to fix our things. The situation back home is not getting better because we are not doing anything about it. Our neighbour is tired of taking care of us, he is saying enough is enough and is reaching a boiling point."

Bulelani said what disappointed him the most was that some South Africans were ignorant of how the border between Zimbabwe and South Africa was set up.

He said they do not even know that some of the tribes in South Africa are being accommodated in Zimbabwe, peacefully.

"The fact that someone who is coming from Zimbabwe has no place here is painful. We have the Xhosa people in Mbembesi in Zimbabwe, so for a South African to not know that there are over 150 000 Xhosa speaking people just outside of Bulawayo is amazing and the overall impression I get is that South Africans view their African brothers as foreigners," he added.

He said some victims of xenophobic attacks left Zimbabwe without any documentation as a result of the Gukurahundi genocide and did not have prerequisites to obtain documents on arrival.

He called on the South African government to help solve the crisis

"If we do not help Zimbabwe to deal with its political, economic and human rights issues we will have this situation forever. It will become untenable," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X