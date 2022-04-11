Nigeria: Buhari Has No Plan for Another Medical Trip to London - Presidency

The Presidency has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari has no immediate plan to embark on another medical trip to London, the United Kingdom.

The social media was flooded with the news of yet another trip to London by President Buhari, just a month after he visited the country for a two-week medical session with his doctors.

But in a Tweet yesterday, the Personal Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmad, debunked the rumour, saying President Buhari was in Abuja and not planning any trip to London.

"The news going round that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on a 20-day vacation trip to London is FAKE. The President is in Abuja and he is not planning to embark on any trip to London," Ahmad explained.