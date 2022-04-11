Nigeria: Dangote's Footprints Are in Key Sectors of Economy - Buhari

10 April 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has eulogized Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on his 65th birthday, affirming that as a consummate businessman, his footprints are in key sectors of the economy.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja, Sunday, also noted with delight Dangote's remarkable results achieved in production and supply of food items, making him a household name.

While rejoicing with the business mogul, he said he joined family members, friends and associates to celebrate the milestone with the business magnate.

According to the statement, "The President shares the memorable occasion with the Dangote Group, which includes management and members of staff, and the many visionary leaders that daily redefine the livelihood of Nigerians for the better, and drive competitiveness in the economy with clear ranking of excellence in provision of goods and services.

"As Alhaji Dangote turns 65, President Buhari affirms the footprints of the consummate businessman in key sectors of the economy, and the remarkable results achieved in production and supply of food items, making him a household name.

"More recently, his dynamism in buoying the economy through heavy investments in building Africa's largest refinery, fertiliser manufacturing company, and cement factories."

The President further said he appreciated the patriotism, simplicity and wisdom that Dangote has consistently displayed, making Nigeria and Nigerians his first priority, while setting example for many that charity truly begins from home.

President Buhari wished him greater service to God, country, and humanity.

