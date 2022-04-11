Nigerian Govt Secretly Meeting With Rights Group to Blackmail Us - IPOB Alleges

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB yesterday alleged that the Federal Government of Nigeria is secretly meeting with some human rights group to blackmail it in order for it back out of its freedom struggle.

IPOB also claimed that it has uncovered the agreement held between the DSS, Army, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp in partnership with some few civil society groups, where they allegedly reached an agreement and signed a Memorandum of Understanding to join hands to propagate lies and false information against it.

IPOB In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Mr Emma Powerful, equally alleged that the Nigerian Federal government and the groups are making the move to ensure that IPOB is tagged a terror group.

It further alleged that the Amnesty International and International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, Intersocity' were deliberately excluded from the meeting because the organisers know that their leadership would not key into their wicked plans to be telling lies.

IPOB statement read in part, "The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great and indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the laughable and disgraceful meeting held by DSS, Army, Police, Civil Defence Corp in partnership with some few civil society groups to join hands to propagate lies and false information against IPOB."

"The M Branch, uncovered the meeting where agreement and MOU were signed with civil society groups and some human rights group excluding, Intersociety, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch. The faceless human rights and civil society groups who agreed to peddle falsehood against IPOB and its family will expose and disgrace."

"Nigeria government and its security agencies are behind the killings and insecurity in Nigeria. They are only trying to use it to tag IPOB as a terror group but they will not succeed because the world knows that we are not terrorists.

"If we were terrorists, we cannot maintain our presence in over 100 nations. The lies being propagated against us by the Federal Government will continue to fail. Nigeria Army, DSS and Police created the insecurity in Nigeria and South East in.particular to demonize IPOB and its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu."