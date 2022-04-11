Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Yinka Ayefele's Radio Station, Cart Away Valuables

10 April 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Olasunkanmi Akinlotan

The robbers invaded the station around 6:20 a.m. on Sunday while a live programme was on the air.

Three gunmen have attacked an Ibadan-based radio station, Fresh FM, owned by popular gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele.

The robbers invaded the station around 6:20 a.m. on Sunday while a live programme was on the air.

A staff member of the station confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Valuable items such as; telephones, laptops, ATM cards, and gold jewellery among others were taken away during the less than 30 minutes operation.

This is the first time the station will be coming under a robbery attack in its six years of existence in Ibadan.

Since the commencement of operations, Fresh FM has opened radio stations in Ogun, Ekiti, Lagos, Osun, Kwara, and Ondo while it recently added an urban sister station: Blast 98.3 FM in Ibadan.

In 2018, Ayefele's music house which housed Fresh FM's studio was partly bulldozed by the Oyo state government on grounds that nd the jewellery breached the physical planning law of the state.

But the station's owner insisted that he got every necessary document and approval before embarking on the construction of the building.

He added that the attack on the studio by the then state government was an attack on the Nigerian press.

Later, the then Oyo state government, under deceased Abiola Ajimobi and Ayefele reached a truce.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the robbery incident didn't affect the station's daily broadcast.

Mr Ayefele's spokesperson, Samson Akindele, confirmed the incident, noting that the robbers were all captured by the company's CCTV camera, adding that the video has been handed over to the police and the DSS.

"They took some of the stations and staff belongings such as; recorders, phones, laptops among others.

"We are sure the security agencies will do their work and these culprits will be brought to book."

Contacted, spokesperson of the Oyo state police command, Adewale Osifeso, a superintendent of police, said investigations had commenced and updates will be given as it unfolds

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X