Nigeria: Mr Eazi Proposes to Temi Otedola

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, has proposed to his longtime girlfriend and actress, Temioluwa Elizabeth Otedola.

The billionaire's daughter took to her official Instagram page to announce her engagement with her boyfriend after dating for five years. She shared a video of Mr Eazi proposing to her by the waterside and captioned the video with an infinity sign.

Nigerian tweeps took to the internet space to react to the good news. Here are some of the reactions,

Temi's sister and disc jockey, Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, tweeted, "OMG OMG OMG! MY SISTER IS GETTING MARRIED @TemiOtedola"

Another user, @yemihazan, said, "Big congrats to Mr Eazi & Temi for their proposal, the best news I have heard this month, even though I have known since last month."

Similarly, @asiwajulerry said, "Finally engaged!! Congratulations to Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola 😍❤️ Together til infinity"

@crco said, "Awww Mr Eazi has proposed to Temi Otedola!!! Congratulations to the beautiful couple!!!"

@omobolajiokedij said, "No paranran. No "say yes! say yes!" No "awwn awn" No roses on the floor. She's Temi Otedola, a billionaire's daughter. Bro, don't let anyone put unnecessary pressure on you"

@iam_chrisaustin said, "After years of dating, these two are finally engaged, stories we love to hear and not break up all the time. I'm so happy for Temi and Mr Eazi I pray that God will continue to blossom their union."

@odogwu_nonso said, "Man we been here since Mr Eazi & Temi started dating, seeing him propose with Wedding on the way is soo beautiful. The Wedding will definitely shut down Nigeria, Love is Sweet NgL."(sic)