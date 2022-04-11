Nigerians Hail Pinnick's Decision Not to Run for Third Term

Nigerian football fans have welcomed the news making rounds that the Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick won't be seeking a third term when his current tenure ends.

It will be recalled that the FIFA Council member was elected in 2014 and got re-elected in 2018.

He was also said to be seeking a third term which he has now confirmed he will not contest in the coming elections despite being eligible to do so.

Pinnick cited family as the reason behind the move and his decision comes just a few weeks after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Expectedly, Nigerians who have been clamouring for his resignation took to Twitter to react to the news.

A popular influencer, JJ. Omojuwa @Omojuwa is hopeful the next president will break from the mediocre norm.

"Amaju Pinnick has said he won't be running for a 3rd term. Good for him and the NFF. Hopefully, whoever succeeds him breaks away from the mediocre norm. A tall order, but hope is free," he wrote.

Former NFF's Reforms Committee member, Osasu Obayiuwana @osasuo does not trust Pinnick to stick to his words.

"Folks, don't forget that Pinnick put the caveat "at this moment". That can change later today or tomorrow, or any time before the elections," he tweeted.

Adewale Adetona @iSlimfit appears to mock the NFF president on the viral video, where he was seen talking about how impossible it was for the Super Eagles not to be at the World Cup with the bilateral agreements between Nigeria and Qatar.

"Now that Amaju Pinnick has said he's not contesting for the NFF President for the 3rd term, so what will happen to the bilateral relationship we have with Qatar? So he's not linking us to the World Cup again," he tweeted.

Olufadeju Joshua @TripleTjoe4laif is asking what Pinnick has achieved as the NFF president in the last 8 years.

"What can Amaju Pinnick point to has his achievement since 8 Years as president of NFF... because I don't understand what the man is saying. He should just resign and face his family and business ... make him no make me vex oo... mtcheeww," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Pinnick has disclosed that it would be a major plus for the Super Eagles if Portuguese tactician, Jose Peseiro chooses to come back as the senior national team coach.

The NFF had named Peseiro as Super Eagles' substantive head coach last December after sacking Gernot Rohr.

Peseiro was expected to take charge of the Super Eagles after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon. However, the NFF decided to hand over the job to Austine Eguavoen.