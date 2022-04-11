Zimbabwe: Mai Titi's Wedding Lives to Its Billing

It was an enticing, electrifying and exciting buffet of weekend events.

This aptly sums up some of the major gigs held in Harare over the weekend, which saw fans being spoilt for choice.

The penultimate event was the wedding of comedienne Mai TT (Felistas Murata) and Tinashe Maphosa in leafy Chisipite suburb's Royalgate Gardens.

What had initially been dismissed by many as a prank, turned an amazing reality of pomp, zest and funfair.

Saturday afternoon, indeed became one of Zimbabwe's memorable days in history.

Well, the wedding went according to plan and guests "understood the assignment" as they dressed on point, sticking to the theme.

The glamorous event attracted the country's affable well-to-do and foreigners.

Highlights from the wedding include the bride arriving in a helicopter and local musicians like Jonah Chivasa and Baba Harare taking turns to entertain guests on stage.

South African songstress Kelly Khumalo put up a show stopper performance at the wedding.

Obviously she had to steal the show with her electrifying powerful vocals.

Local celebrities took turns to shower the newlyweds with cash and the biggest of them all was Mai Titi's honeymoon ticket to her favourite destination, Maldives, from businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla.

Then one of the biggest shows in Harare was the Dope Party organised by More Entertainment.

The event was held at the Rainbow Towers and the lineup included South African rapper Focalistic, Winky D, Enzo Ishall, Sandra Ndebele, Killer T and Buffalo Souljah among others.

Without fear or favour, it should be mentioned that it was "dope" the best.

The visiting South African rapper did not disappoint as he delivered a flawless show.

Buffalo Souljah who flew from South Africa put on a lacklustre performance.

Clad in "samurai-style", it appears he was still in slumber since his act was uninspiring to say the least.

Gafa president "Winky D" managed to make everyone leave their seats, singing along and dancing to his tune after tune.

Though technical glitches almost affected his performances, Winky D managed to connect with his fans. The full capacity event was mesmerising.

In fact, he carried the day with top recitals.

Then came in Freeman; well should we say he was the man of the moment at the show?

The H.K.D boss who was backed by a live band silenced his doubting 'Thomases' with a flawless act.

As always, he delivered the best and this time around the well-choreographed act showed that he is destined for the international show.

Bulawayo bred, "queen" Sandra Ndebele had a good day in office as she wowed fans with those energetic moves. Clad in Ndebele traditional regalia, Sandy had a good day in office.

The trio of Stunner, Killer T and Enzo Ishall were part of the bill.

They "stunned, killed and shot" the vibe.

Popular club wheel-spinner DJ Rimo proved why he is one of the country's most sought after entertainers.

The disc jockey left fans clamouring for more with a selection of club bangers.

It was indeed a night to remember for him as he was in control.

The West- side had a good day to remember too.

Sungura grandad Nicholas "Madzibaba" Zakaria successfully launched his 29th studio album 'Musabvunda' at the Sahwira Events and Lifestyle Hub in Houghton Park courtesy of Nyaradzo Group.

The album was launched according to script with various corporates and partners according him an assortment of gifts and freebies in honour of his lifelong contribution to the music industry.

The event was also graced by corporate representatives, fellow musicians and officials from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation as well as the guest of honour, Minister of Public service, Labour and Social Welfare Professor Paul Mavhima.

At Old Hararians Sports Club, songbird Feli Nandi and rapper Holy Ten performed at one-day Mental Health Expo slated for Old Hararians Sports Club.

It was organised by Women's Gallery in conjunction with the National Education and Cultural Trust Zimbabwe (NECTZIM).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Award-winning music promoter Partson Chimbodza of Chipaz Promotions revived the good old days of Zimdancehall shows after hosting Kinnah's 31st birthday bash.

The event was held at Harare Gardens which had hundreds of Zimdancehall fans in attendance.

Of course some of the artists failed to perform though were on poster due to other commitments but what was encouraging was that the dancehall gigs are back and revived.

Meanwhile, sungura ace Alick Macheso remembered his fans in Chitungwiza after holding a show at Tanza Centre on Friday.

Then on Saturday he was in Marondera for another gig at Chipiwa Gardens.

It was indeed a fun-filled weekend in the capital environs.

Some said it is good to have lots of events in different places as fans will have to decide where to go but some were of the opinion that isn't it wise to support each other as promoters not to compete but to compliment.

But showbiz is showbiz. The more the merrier.