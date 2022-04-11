Nigeria: Federal Govt - World Bank Project Can Curb Insecurity, Others - Minister

Minister of state for environment, Barr. Sharon Ikeazor, has said the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project of the federal government and World Bank will drastically reduce the issues of insecurity and conflict in the northern part of the country if fully complemented.

Ikeazor, who stated this at the Pre- launch Mission of the World Bank, on Sunday night in Abuja, said collective action in the implementation of the project, would bring positive result.

In his remarks, the minister of environment, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi, who expressed the ministry's commitment to effective implementation of the project said the project will address the problem of water and restore the loss lands, thereby, making the lands to be reproductive for agriculture.

He said, "The project will as well tackle environmental challenges such as climate change, erosion system, biodiversity, among others.

"We will ensure that the political will to drive this project in accordance with the mandates and it's objectives are achieved.

"We are going to make sure that various governors at the state levels deliver on the objectives of the project.

"I have instructed national project coordinator to ensure that all the documentations that are needed by the world bank to declare the effectiveness of the project reach the world bank latest by April, 15".

Thanking the world bank for initiating this project, the minister said the ministry had established project tracker system in the office, adding that the system would enhance in the achievement of the project.

The country director to Nigeria, World Bank, Mr Shubham Chaudhuri assured of the continued support of the World Bank to Nigeria towards the achievement of the objective of the project.

"The world bank team remained committed to this project, but I want to appeal to all tiers of government of all levels to ensure that the team and other people in the field are protected.

"The government should ensure that all kinds of insecurity is tackled in the areas to enable people to concentrate and do the job effectively," he urged.

Speaking on behalf of the northern governors, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Abdullahi Suleman, said the project will curb poverty and address environmental challenges in our state.

"We as governors will ensure that we support the World Bank team and the federal government in ensuring that the insecurity issue is tackled efficiently in the states," he said.