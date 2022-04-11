Nigeria: Bandits' Video - Kaduna Govt Awaits Security Agencies' Report

11 April 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Aza Msue

Kaduna State government yesterday said it is awaiting feedback from security agencies on operations being conducted across various locations of interest.

The commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement he issued yesterday, said the state government has received enquiries from the media and citizens over a video being circulated on social media platforms, allegedly showing security forces parading neutralized and arrested bandits in a location around Chikun local government area.

Aruwan said as soon as precise operational feedback is received, updates will be provided to the media and citizens.

The statement reads, "It is necessary to clarify that at this time, the Kaduna State government has not received feedback from security agencies regarding any such operations. Therefore, no information can be provided at this time on the veracity of video clips making the rounds."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X