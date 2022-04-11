Nigeria: Bandits' Video - Kaduna Govt Awaits Security Agencies' Report

Kaduna State government yesterday said it is awaiting feedback from security agencies on operations being conducted across various locations of interest.

The commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement he issued yesterday, said the state government has received enquiries from the media and citizens over a video being circulated on social media platforms, allegedly showing security forces parading neutralized and arrested bandits in a location around Chikun local government area.

Aruwan said as soon as precise operational feedback is received, updates will be provided to the media and citizens.

The statement reads, "It is necessary to clarify that at this time, the Kaduna State government has not received feedback from security agencies regarding any such operations. Therefore, no information can be provided at this time on the veracity of video clips making the rounds."