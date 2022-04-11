Kenya: Governor Oparanya Intensifies Azimio Campaign in Kakamega

10 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kakamega — Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has intensified his campaigns for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga as he urged voters to ignore propaganda by his detractors that he was unfit to rule this country because of his age.

Oparanya said Odinga was in the prime age for a president and those using his age to disqualify him will not succeed because majority of Kenyans have decided to vote for him.

"Baba' at 77 years is fit to occupy State House. He is mature and full of experience that can make him turn around fortunes of most suffering Kenyans," said the ODM Deputy Party Leader.

Oparanya was addressing mourners during the funeral service of Mzee Alloys Chisaka Tulesi at Mwitoti in Mumias Sub County, Saturday.

"I don't understand why some politicians have focused too much on Odinga's age as a factor to deny him votes. 'Baba' is strong enough to deliver on his agenda when he forms the next government. Ignore such noise and support him," Oparanya told mourners.

Leaders who accompanied Oparanya among them Women Representative Elsie Muhanda, Butere MP Tindi Mwale and ODM gubernatorial candidate Fernandes Baraza said they have started grassroots campaigns to win votes for Odinga in villages.

"We have a strategy to ensure that ODM garners more elective seats and 'Baba' gets majority votes from the County and beyond," said Muhanda.

Baraza said the country is enjoying fruits of devolution because of Odinga and he should be voted in as a president to defend and ensure growth of the devolved system.

He assured Kakamega residents that if elected as the second governor, top on his agenda would be to complete projects that have been started by Oparanya.

"Oparanya has laid a solid development foundation that I will ride on to take the county to greater heights of development," he added.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X