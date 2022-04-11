Kenya: Majestic Olunga Scores to Guide Hernan Crespo's Duhail to Champions League Victory

10 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga scored six minutes from time as Qatari giants Al Duhail beat Iranian side Sepahan SC 1-0 in their second match of the AFC Champions League in Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening.

Olunga who missed the opening match against Al Taawuon early last week ensured he returned with an emphatic performance.

He scored with a well timed diving header in the 84th minute, connecting to an Ali Almoez cross from the left to hand new coach Hernan Crespo his first win since taking charge at the club.

The former Argentine number nine was handed the role at the Qatari club after immediate former tactician Luis Castro decided to leave on mutual agreement with the club.

Crespo, himself a revered goal scorer in his hey days surely enjoyed Olunga's goal and he hopes he can add on to his tally of nine that he scored last season, ending up as the Champions League top scorer despite Duhail being eliminated in the group stages.

⚽ GOAL | 🇮🇷 Sepahan 0️⃣-1️⃣ @DuhailSC 🇶🇦

Michael Olunga scores from a close range to put his side in front 🤩

📺 Follow the action LIVE: https://t.co/sMjqIhGjJJ

#ACL2022 | #FMSvDUH pic.twitter.com/gyvzOGxeat-- #ACL2022 (@TheAFCCL) April 10, 2022

Olunga's side will now take on Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan in their next match on Thursday, looking to pick a crucial win to ensure they fight for top of the table placing.

They are currently third with three points in Group D.

المسابقة: #دوري_أبطال_آسيا 🌏

الهدّاف: مايكل أولونغا ⚽️

الإحتفالية: 🤸🏻♂️

🇰🇪 هدّاف #دوري_أبطال_آسيا 2021 مايكل أولونغا @OgadaOlunga يقود 🇶🇦 الدحيل @DuhailSC لتحقيق انتصاره الأول في نسخة 2022 ويفتتح رصيده من الأهداف في المسابقة! pic.twitter.com/AZIPM4a2lU-- دوري أبطال آسيا (@theAFCCL_ar) April 10, 2022

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X