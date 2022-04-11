Ethiopia: Just in - EU 'Appalled' By Rights Groups Report On Abuse in Western Tigray, Calls for 'Immediate Halt to All Human Rights Violations and Abuses'

Civilians survey the destruction in Mekele the capital city of the Tigray region (file photo).
9 April 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — In a statement released today, the European Union (EU) said it was "appalled about the report by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International with regards to the widespread human rights violations and abuses of civilians in the Western part of Tigray." The EU also called on "immediate halt to all human rights violations and abuses and calls upon all parties to the conflict to facilitate full, safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access ensure that humanitarian relief reaches all civilians in need."

The statement is issued in response to newly released joint report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International (AI) that "Amhara regional security forces and civilian authorities in Ethiopia's Western Tigray Zone have committed widespread abuses against Tigrayans since November 2020 that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity."

