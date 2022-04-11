Sudan Opposition FFC Announces New Structure

Khartoum — The National Accord Group of Sudan's opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC)have announced a new structure, announced on Tuesday a new structure that includes "a comprehensive diversity of all the Sudanese people, and also included the committee composed of the General Secretariat, which includes 26 members".

Under the new structure, which was announced in a press conference on Tuesday, Mubarak Ardol became Secretary-General of the FFC, the National Accord Group, while Suleiman Sandal and Nour EL Daem Taha became deputies to the Secretary-General.

The National Accord Group, according to its new structure announced on Tuesday, appointed Muhammad Zakaria, Juma'a El Wakeel, El Senussi Koko and Linda Zain El-Abidin as spokespersons.

Abu Obeida El Tayashi has neen named Political Secretary, and Ahmed Taqd Lisan, Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

At the press conference, Suleiman Sandal, the political secretary of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and a leader in the FFC, stressed the need to achieve a comprehensive national consensus.

Sandal: "We kept saying that this revolution is a great revolution and a people's revolution, and we entered a transitional phase with a high spirit and great national determination to accomplish the transitional period, noting that this revolution solved some problems and worked on national reconciliation."