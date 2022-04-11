Sudan Junta Head Meets Troika Ambassadors in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, and de facto head of state General Abdelfattah El Burhan, held talks on Tuesday with the delegation of ambassadors of the Troika countries (the USA, the UK, and Norway) in Khartoum, focusing on the current political crisis and ways to address it.

Ambassador Lucy Tamlin, Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Sudan, said in a press statement, after the meeting, that the meeting of the Troika countries with President El Burhan was frank and constructive.

During the meeting, the Troika countries announced their strong support for facilitating the efforts of the political dialogue process between the Sudanese under the auspices of the United Nations, the African Union and IGAD, which is expected to lead to the establishment of an acceptable transitional and civil government, according to the Sudan News Agency. Efforts to achieve a civil democratic transition in Sudan.

Also on Tuesday, the Supreme National Committee to deal with the United Nations discussed the preparations for the federal ministries to deal with the requirements and activities of the United Nations, specifically the UNITAMS mission.

Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Nader Youssef said that the federal ministries presented their programs, proposals and visions during the meeting on how to deal with UNITAMS during the next stage, in line with the tasks assigned to UNITAMS.

Ambassador Nader added that this will be presented in a document for UNITAMS and the United Nations so that it will be an indication for dealing with the mission in the next phase.

He referred to the meeting chaired by a member of the Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Ibrahim Jaber, who also reviewed the positions of the member states of the Security Council regarding the report of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, which was presented to the Council regarding UNITAMS in Sudan.