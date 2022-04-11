Rwanda: Investigation Bureau Releases Investigation Findings on Exploded Grenade in Kicukiro

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has released 'preliminary investigation findings' in an incident where a grenade exploded in Kicukiro district, saying that there was no intention to kill someone.

Thierry Murangira, RIB Spokesperson told The New Times the joint investigation conducted with security organs showed that the grenade that exploded on April 07 in Indakemwa village, Niboye sector in Kicukiro was found in construction materials kept in the home of Edras Twagirimana.

The explosion injured Twagirimana's daughter who is being hospitalized at University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK) hospital.

"The residents of this home mistook it as a construction tool. It exploded when the kids were playing with it, injuring one of them," Murangira said.

However, he said these are primary findings adding, "investigations are still ongoing as the injured kid is being taken care of by medical doctors."

"Preliminary investigations also established that there is no link with the previously reported story in the media that the grenade was thrown by a person with the intention to kill someone," he added.