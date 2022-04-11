Rwanda Housing Authority Boss Denied Bail on Appeal

10 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

The Nyarugenge Intermediate Court on Friday, April 8, upheld a lower court's decision to remand Felix Nshimyumurenyi, the Director-General of Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA), and co-accused Felix Emile Mugisha who are suspected of corruption.

The decision comes after the defendants filed an appeal challenging an earlier decision by the Kicukiro Primary Court to remand them for 30 days as investigations continue.

During the appeal hearing, which took place on March 30, Nshimyumuremyi and Mugisha denied the crime and requested to grant bail and be tried out of jail.

However, the prosecution had previously requested for their remand, saying that there was a likelihood that they may escape justice if granted bail among other reasons.

Mugisha was arrested on February 24 while Nshyimyumuremyi was arrested on February 25.

The duo was arrested following the case filed with Eric Salongo Kalisa, the Director of Operations See Far Ltd, who was allegedly supposed to bribe them in order to continue with a government tender to finish an infrastructure project.

The project in question is Kabeza Model Village which was initially expected to build 556 houses in the Kanombe sector, Kicukiro district but only 52 houses were built.

The defendants are held in Nyarugenge prison known as 'Mageragere' as the prosecution completes their investigations for the substantive trial to begin.

